Marianne Hettinger

CASPER - Marianne Hettinger has gone to be with her Lord and Saviour on Monday, December 7, 2020 in her 85th year. Marianne of Casper, Wyoming was a resident of Life Care Center.

Prior to retirement, she worked for Natrona County School Employees Federal Credit Union and Make-a-Wish Wyoming.

Marianne entered the COVID-19 isolation unit two weeks prior and was predeceased by her spouse, Albert "Fuzz" and her son, Edward.

Marianne was 'Mom' to Andrew (Michaela) of The Woodlands in Texas, Fred of Casper, and Jim (Leony) of Burlington in Ontario, Canada; grandmother to, Autumn, Hannah, Kaitlyn, Randall and Robert; fondly remembered by sisters-in-law, Evelyn and Frieda in Arizona; along with several nephews and niece in Arizona, Texas and Colorado.

Thanks to the many wonderful friends who supported her in many ways over the past several years including: members of her church community (Bethel Baptist), kind neighbors who looked out for her and long-time friends who visited her or came for window visits during COVID-19.

Our sincere gratitude to the many healthcare staff and professionals at Life Care Center for their kindness and care. We give a special acknowledgment to the palliative care team for their gentle and responsive care given to Marianne in the last few days of her life.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will not be a visitation. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Bustard & Jacoby. A live stream service will be held at Bustards at 10:00 am on Saturday, December 12, 2020. Please check this website for live stream service at www.bustardcares.com for the link. If attending in person, please wear a mask and social distance. Limited seating will be available. A private burial will be held at the State Veterans Cemetery at a later date, where she will be laid to rest with Albert "Fuzz".

The family would appreciate donations in her memory to either, Make-a-Wish Wyoming, Bethel Baptist Church or a local food bank.

Eternal rest and peace Marianne; you are deeply loved and will remain in our hearts and memories. Until we see you again!

"No eye has seen, no ear has heard, and no mind has imagined what God has prepared for those who love him" (1 Corinthians 2: 9).