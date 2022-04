CASPER - Marilyn Elaine "Mike" Bolender, 93, died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. A celebration of life will follow the service at 2471 River Meadows Rd.

