Mark William Kwedor

CASPER - Mark William Kwedor left this world surrounded by loved ones on December 29, 2021 at Wyoming Medical Center. He came into this world on February 18t 1962 in Wheatland, Wyoming. He was born to Karen Ann Scott and Richard William Kwedor.

Mark was raised in Casper where he met his first wife Kimberli Ujvary and had their son Ryan. He spent all of his career working as a Garage Door Technician. He truly loved what he did, he was the best and would be there to fix the problem any time he was needed. Mark was very hard working he had no days off.

Mark was always very active he spent most of his time with his son Ryan or catching up with friends. He was frequently seen riding his chopper or another motorcycle around town. He also loved spending time at the Senior Citizens Center where his mother spent her entire career and where he also became a board member. He enjoyed visiting with all the seniors. He was also an expert level selfie taker.

Mark was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents; his mother, Karen; his brother, Richard Raymond Kwedor of Cheyenne; his nephew, Alex Richard Cooper of Casper; and his daughter, Trinity Carlson of Casper.

Mark is survived by his father, Richard Kwedor; his son, Ryan Kwedor; his wife, Joy Kwedor; his daughter, Lillie Landers and grandson; his sisters, Julie Provence, Pam Still, and Kimberly Cooper; his brothers, Craig Kwedor, and Richard Glen Kwedor. Mark is also survived by many aunts and uncles as well as nieces and nephews. Mark is also survived by Wayne and Sally Osborne, also the Ujvary's whom he considered family.

Throughout his life he was an avid arm wrestler. Many times he brought home first place trophies when he competed. Anyone who knew him would say he was the strongest man they had ever met. Mark loved spending time outdoors and with family and friends.

Mark was very loved and respected. He would help anybody who needed a hand. He always said "You Ain't never met anybody quite like me" and how true that was. He will be missed dearly by all.

Services will be held at Bustards Funeral Home, January 15, 2022. Public viewing from 1-3pm and ceremony begins at 3pm.