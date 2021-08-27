Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Casper Star-Tribune
Casper Star-Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mark Schweda

Mark Schweda

CASPER - Mark Schweda, 63, passed away at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 22, 2021 following a ruptured brain aneurysm. Mark was born in Traverse City, Michigan in 1958 to Evelyn (Chmielewski) and Larry Schweda. The oldest of four children, he grew up on the family farm in Michigan. Mark graduated from Springport High School in 1976 and Albion College in 1980 with a Bachelor's degree in City Planning. Finding no real job prospects in Michigan in 1980 – He and his best friend and ATO brother, Rick, moved west. They settled in Denver, Colorado where they both found employment.

Mark worked for Dave Cook Sporting Goods in downtown Denver where he met and later married Jamie Hack. They transferred to Casper where Mark managed the store in the new Eastridge Mall. He also spent several years employed by Mountain Sports where he met many lifelong friends. Mark then made a career transformation and became a Financial Advisor - first employed by Piper Jaffray and then RBC Wealth Management for the past 16 years.

Mark was raised Catholic, served as altar boy and had great respect for and strong faith in the teachings of Jesus Christ and the promise of eternal life. He was a dedicated Boy Scout, having achieved Eagle Scout as a teenager and then serving as Cub and Den leader. He also spent many seasons coaching basketball and volleyball for his children's teams.

In 2009, Mark married Kelly Ford Robinson and started another chapter of his life. They enjoyed traveling, dining out, home improvement projects, family, friends, grandsons, old movies, old music and watching Jeopardy. Mark was an avid reader: two-three books a week as evidenced by his purchase history at Wind City Books and his home library. He wanted to own and keep every book. Mark enjoyed spending time on his Casper Mountain Property where he planned to build a cabin.

Mark is known for his easy smile, contagious (and loud) laugh, unending generosity (tempered with a bit of selfishness), thirst for knowledge and appreciation of his life he loved so much. He was the rock of his family. Mark raised a garden every year, growing flowers and vegetables from seed and giving away flowers, vegetables and homemade salsa. Mark is still giving to others with his gift of organ donation.

Mark was preceded in death by his grandparents and his father, Larry Schweda.

He is survived by his mother, Evelyn of Jackson, Michigan; his wife, Kelly; daughter, Lindy (Josh) and her sons Braydon and Ayden Woody; son, Matt; and step-son, Shane Robinson all of Casper; sister, Gail (Morris) Perry; sister, Janice (Ron) Adams; and brother. Herb Schweda all of Michigan; former wife, Jamie Hack of Nebraska; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mark was recently blessed to be able to meet and spend time with his biological family: mother, Joyce (Ordway) Haehnle and half-brother, Mike Donahue of Jackson, Michigan; father, Frank (Carol) McDonald of Grass Valley, California; and half-brother, Ted McDonald of Boise, Idaho.

He was preceded in death by half siblings, Kevin Donahue and Karen McDonald.

A memorial celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September at 11 at 4pm at the First United Methodist Church in Casper. Reception following to be announced.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies, Wyoming Rescue Mission, Boy Scouts of America, St. Anthony Tri-Parish School, First United Methodist Church or donor's choice.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune from Aug. 27 to Sep. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
First United Methodist Church
Casper, WY
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
14 Entries
I remember Mark coming into the restaurant I used to work in for happy hour and how wonderful a presence he had! Upon leaving the restaurant I went back to school to pursue a degree in finance and start my last year next week, Mark encouraged me to pursue this degree and I attribute my going back to school to him. I will never forget you Mark and you have been a wonderful friend thank you! My condolences to your wonderful wife and family!
Trevor
Friend
November 1, 2021
Mark was definitely one of a kind. He was the kind of person that made you a better person by just knowing him! He always made us feel important and you knew he cared. I remember calling him in tears asking how much funerals cost when my husband and George´s dad was dying. He reassured me and told me it would be okay. We will always miss his wonderful laugh, stories about his garden and dreams of what he wanted to do when he retired. He was so smart and could always answer any questions. Rest In Peace dear Mark. You will never be forgotten! Deb and George
Debra McMurtrey and George G McMurtrey
Friend
September 10, 2021
Debra McMurtrey
September 10, 2021
A thought of comfort and condolences to the grieving family and friends.
Todd M McDowell
Other
September 9, 2021
Dar Fenner & daughter Deanna
September 8, 2021
Thanks for sharing the adventure Schnoid, We did it Right.
Rick Fenner
September 7, 2021
Your contagious laugh will be greatly missed on our Cancun vacations. Thank you for the wonderful memories we all shared. Our thoughts and prayers are with you Kelly and the rest of the family.
Garry and Cindy Frank
September 3, 2021
My brothers best friend, a brother to me.
Ron Fenner
Family
September 1, 2021
Mark was a friend of my late husband Barry Williams for many years. After Barry's death I moved to Alaska. I asked Mark to take over as my financial advisor a few years later. We have exchanged phone calls and emails over the many years...me always sending him photos of my adventures here in Alaska. I consider him a good friend and an amazing finance guru ! I am saddened to hear of his departure. I planned on offering him a trip to Alaska for his retirement gift. I know he would have loved this beautiful country, wildlife and fishing! My prayers are with his family and business associates. I am so sorry...
Deborah Williams
Work
September 1, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well-lived.
Dawn Leo
August 31, 2021
So sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and family.
Marcy Boyles
August 30, 2021
Sympathy for your family. Sorry for your loss.
Mark Mathern
Work
August 27, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Dawn Leo
August 27, 2021
I miss our days back at Springport schools. Take care my friend.
Thomas Tyszko
School
August 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 14 of 14 results