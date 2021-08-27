Mark Schweda

CASPER - Mark Schweda, 63, passed away at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 22, 2021 following a ruptured brain aneurysm. Mark was born in Traverse City, Michigan in 1958 to Evelyn (Chmielewski) and Larry Schweda. The oldest of four children, he grew up on the family farm in Michigan. Mark graduated from Springport High School in 1976 and Albion College in 1980 with a Bachelor's degree in City Planning. Finding no real job prospects in Michigan in 1980 – He and his best friend and ATO brother, Rick, moved west. They settled in Denver, Colorado where they both found employment.

Mark worked for Dave Cook Sporting Goods in downtown Denver where he met and later married Jamie Hack. They transferred to Casper where Mark managed the store in the new Eastridge Mall. He also spent several years employed by Mountain Sports where he met many lifelong friends. Mark then made a career transformation and became a Financial Advisor - first employed by Piper Jaffray and then RBC Wealth Management for the past 16 years.

Mark was raised Catholic, served as altar boy and had great respect for and strong faith in the teachings of Jesus Christ and the promise of eternal life. He was a dedicated Boy Scout, having achieved Eagle Scout as a teenager and then serving as Cub and Den leader. He also spent many seasons coaching basketball and volleyball for his children's teams.

In 2009, Mark married Kelly Ford Robinson and started another chapter of his life. They enjoyed traveling, dining out, home improvement projects, family, friends, grandsons, old movies, old music and watching Jeopardy. Mark was an avid reader: two-three books a week as evidenced by his purchase history at Wind City Books and his home library. He wanted to own and keep every book. Mark enjoyed spending time on his Casper Mountain Property where he planned to build a cabin.

Mark is known for his easy smile, contagious (and loud) laugh, unending generosity (tempered with a bit of selfishness), thirst for knowledge and appreciation of his life he loved so much. He was the rock of his family. Mark raised a garden every year, growing flowers and vegetables from seed and giving away flowers, vegetables and homemade salsa. Mark is still giving to others with his gift of organ donation.

Mark was preceded in death by his grandparents and his father, Larry Schweda.

He is survived by his mother, Evelyn of Jackson, Michigan; his wife, Kelly; daughter, Lindy (Josh) and her sons Braydon and Ayden Woody; son, Matt; and step-son, Shane Robinson all of Casper; sister, Gail (Morris) Perry; sister, Janice (Ron) Adams; and brother. Herb Schweda all of Michigan; former wife, Jamie Hack of Nebraska; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mark was recently blessed to be able to meet and spend time with his biological family: mother, Joyce (Ordway) Haehnle and half-brother, Mike Donahue of Jackson, Michigan; father, Frank (Carol) McDonald of Grass Valley, California; and half-brother, Ted McDonald of Boise, Idaho.

He was preceded in death by half siblings, Kevin Donahue and Karen McDonald.

A memorial celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September at 11 at 4pm at the First United Methodist Church in Casper. Reception following to be announced.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies, Wyoming Rescue Mission, Boy Scouts of America, St. Anthony Tri-Parish School, First United Methodist Church or donor's choice.