Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Casper Star-Tribune
Casper Star-Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Martin Herman "Marty" Perl
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021

Martin Herman "Marty" Perl

CASPER - Martin Herman "Marty" Perl, 69, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and children and was welcomed home by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 17, 2021. He was born in Roseburg, Oregon to Richard and Mary Perl on July 24, 1952.

During college, he dedicated his life to the Lord at a Billy Graham crusade. Subsequently, he joined Campus Crusade for Christ, first in Laramie for several years, then at "Here's Life" in Casper. He also served in India as a missionary for several months. This time serving intensified his commitment to sharing the gospel whenever possible.

In 1982, he met the love of his life and his Sunshine, Susan Freeman. They celebrated 38 years of marriage in June. They welcomed three children to their joyful home, sacrificing their time and energy to train them up in the way of the Lord. He had an entrepreneurial spirit, starting businesses like the Land of Oz and Broast It. Marty worked at Versatel Communications from 1994 until poor health forced him into retirement. He intentionally prioritized his family, making sure to leave for home by five, even as he built a large business community.

He worshipped and served at Cornerstone Evangelical Free Church for three decades, much of that time in leadership. More recently, he developed a special heart for small groups. He dedicated his last years of service there to co-leading a small group and to mentoring young men in the community. His boisterous laugh marked his life and service and will be missed.

He is survived by his wife, Sue; children, Caleb (Ashley), Abigail (Zachary) Edwards, and Aaron (Haley); grandchildren, Carter, Annabelle, Agatha, and Emma; and sister, Donna (Sam) Sampson.

He was predeceased by his parents and his brother-in-law, Christopher Estes.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 25, at the Band Shell at Washington Park.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Marty Perl Memorial Fund at Reach Global, at give.efca.org, or to 901 E. 78th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55420.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Sep. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Band Shell at Washington Park
WY
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I met Marty in India when I was 17 and a student at the American Embassy School. He led me to faith in Jesus Christ, and was such an encouragement to me. I don´t know what made me think of him now, but I want his wife and children to know that I am now 61 and following Jesus, and his legacy of faith lives on still. I thank God for Marty.
Sara M. McLaurin
Other
March 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results