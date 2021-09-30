Mary Jane Hackney Beadles

HOLLY LAKE RANCH, Tex. - Mary Jane Hackney Beadles, 78, of Holly Lake Ranch, Texas (Casper, Wyoming), went to heaven Sunday, September 26, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Howard and Lorene Adams, February 7, 1943 in Seminole, Oklahoma.

Mary worked as a bookkeeper most of her life until she retired in 1996.

She was very active with the Casper Shrine Club. She loved going to the club on Friday nights to visit with her lifelong friends. She rarely missed the yearly shrimp boil or the Cutter Races in Jackson, Wyoming. She loved working in her yard and the sunshine. Her favorite show on TV had become "The Voice" and "Chrisley Knows Best". She would say that Blake Shelton was so handsome and Todd Chrisley was so funny! But most of all she loved "hanging" out with her family.

Mary married her childhood sweetheart, Ronnie Gene Hackney on October 24, 1959. They had two children, Terri and Tim. Ronnie and Mary divorced, after being married for 23 years. And in 1984 she married Leon "Bud" Beadles. They were married for 37 years.

Mary is survived by her children, Terri and Tim; six grandchildren, Tiffaney, Kary, Robert, Samantha, Amber and Audrey; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Howard Lee; and three sisters, Phyllis, Patricia and Debra.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Lorene and her husband, Leon "Bud" Beadles.