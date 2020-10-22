Mary Jo Pekuri

CASPER - Mary Jo Pekuri was reunited with her late husband on October 15, 2020. She was 71 years old. Mary Jo was born in Casper, on October 15, 1949, to Christine and Joseph Dalgarno. She married the love of her life, Thomas Pekuri on January 25, 1975, and they had two sons, Joseph and Bryan.

Mary Jo was an incredibly kind and generous woman. Her entire life was devoted to her husband and two sons. After her husband, Tom passed away from health complications, she was left with two boys, one and five years old. She persevered and gave her sons the best life she could. She was a wonderful and caring woman, who was generous to a fault.

As a widow and a single mother, she shared a sense of adventure with her children. She once took a spontaneous car trip with her two young sons and her mother to Venice Beach, California. With no reservations, plans, and an old Buick Riviera, their memories remain as the wharf, the sun, and the quality time spent together.

When her boys were both very young, Mary Jo purchased a cabin at Alcova Lake. In the ensuing years, her boys picked flowers, rode dirt bikes and snowmobiled in the winter. They boated, skied, knee-boarded, and certainly never engaged in any tomfoolery. She wouldn't have had it any other way! They also shared fond memories of occasionally playing "hooky" from school, only to go out to the cabin and color, play games and watch movies.

Her family and the time she spent with them was so important to her. She cherished the memories with her grandchildren. They will so miss her smile and laugh. Her daughters-in-laws know she not only raised two great men, but amazing fathers. She was so proud of them.

Mary Jo is survived by her sons, Joseph (Rita) and Bryan (Krystal); her grandchildren, Mickelle, Kaleigh, Brooklyn, Mia, Thomas, and August; her sister, Sharol Adams (Gregory); brothers, Bob (Jan) Dalgarno and Dave Dalgarno; and many cousins; nieces; and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas Pekuri; mother, Christine Dalgarno; father, Joseph Dalgarno.

Her memorial service is at11:30 a.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Newcomer's Funeral Home. Reception to follow. Details will be shared at the funeral. Interment will follow at a later date.

