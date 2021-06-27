Mary Jane Reed

CASPER - Mary Jane Reed, 93, of Casper passed away on June 18, 2021, with her family by her side. She was born to Paul H. and Bessie L. Russ-Miller on September 27, 1927 in Douglas, Wyoming. She was raised on a homestead North of Douglas and moved into Douglas to attend and graduate from high school in 1945. She loved music and two years after high school she traveled back and forth to Casper by train to take saxophone lessons.

On November 20, 1948, she married Ellis W. Reed. The family moved to Newcastle, Wyoming in 1960 and in 1964 made their final home in Casper.

She went to work for the telephone company right out of high school and retired from management after 38 years of dedicated service. After retiring from the phone company, she began pursuing her true calling, working with children. She owned and operated a daycare, Kid Kountry, for 17 years and then went on to take care of her own great-grandchildren for another nine years. She and her sister, Jodie Reed, were active members of the United Church of Christ. The duo started the Bargain Basement and participated in its running for 40 years until it closed due to Covid-19 in 2020.

Mary was passionate about her family, the Rockies, children and the power of reading and education. She was nominated for the Jefferson Award in 2010 and received an award of Excellence for Public Service. She was an incredibly strong and loving woman who never knew a stranger and always outstretched a hand to help those in need.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Miller and Bessie Miller-Baker; her husband, Ellis Reed; and siblings, Bob Miller, Betty Richards, Bill Miller, and Raymond Miller.

Mary is survived by her brother, Max Miller (Sarah); sisters, Barbara (Jodie) Reed and Karen Hulsey; her daughter, LeNette Phillips; son, Dana (Carol) Reed; seven grandchildren, James Selby, Senah Selby-Larson (Matt); Shanna Daniels, Kelly Dornbier (Danny); Trevor (Heather), Troy, and Trent (Jovon) Phillips; and nine great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to the Central Wyoming Hospice and The United Church of Christ.

At Mary's request there will be a Celebration of Life held at 4:30 PM on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 5100 Magnolia, 82604. A meal will be provided, and she wished no one dress in black.

