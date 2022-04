I´m so Sorry for your loss!! She was a real inspiration to me and I loved having her as a client for years!! I loved it when she would come up from the basement at the church after Betty and I would practice piano and flute duets and we´d be laughing at something we´ve done wrong. She´d come up and be laughing with with. She loved listening to us.

Peggy Kumm Friend July 2, 2021