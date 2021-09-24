Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Casper Star-Tribune
Casper Star-Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Etta Schrader
FUNERAL HOME
Newcomer Funeral Home - Casper
710 E Second
Casper, WY

Mary Etta Schrader

CASPER - Mary Etta Schrader, 62, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2021, surrounded by her family.

She was born in 1958 to the late Jesse and Patricia Denny of Benkelman, Nebraska. Mary Etta graduated from Benkelman High School in 1977 and received a BA in Science from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln in 1981.

She married Jim Schrader in 1982 in Benkelman, Nebraska before relocating to Casper.

Mary is survived by her husband, Jim of Casper; son, Eric of Parker, CO; and Granddog Bronco.

Mary Etta spent most of her spare time gardening and gold prospecting with Jim throughout Wyoming and Alaska. Her family will miss the yearly Christmas scuffles, cherry pie, and other baked goodies.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home in Casper on September 27, 2021 at 1 pm. A celebration of life ceremony will be held in her hometown of Benkelman at a later date.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Sep. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Newcomer Funeral Home - Casper
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home - Casper.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry to hear about Mary. Prayers for the family...
Rick Messina
September 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results