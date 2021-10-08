Mary Frances Wilson

GREENBRAE, Calif. - Mary Frances Wilson, affectionately known as Fritzi by her family and friends passed away September 14, 2021 in Greenbrae, California. Although diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2006, Mary weathered the disease with dignity and was able to recall the important details of her life, especially about family.

Born on Friday the 13, 1928 to Alma and Richard Ewing in Paonia, Colorado she was the youngest of three daughters. Alma married Gilbert "Gil" Blanchard also of Paonia, who adopted Mary and her two sisters Dorothy and Eleanor. Mary's love of music was fostered at a young age learning to play the oboe and violin. She would later learn how to play the piano and was known for her favorite tune, Alley Cat. She knew the lyrics to all her favorite songs up until her death.

Mary graduated from the University of Denver in 1949 with a double major in business education and secretarial science. There she met her husband, Henry Allen Wilson of Fraser Colorado. They married and moved to Casper that same year where they had three children, Greg, Karen and Jenny. They celebrated 65 years together before Henry passed away in 2014.

After raising her children, Mary went back to work at age 54, and taught all the new office computer programs, eventually earning a master's degree herself from Lesley college. She loved teaching the students at Casper College, young and old alike. She proudly created Business Awareness Week with national guest speakers to help her students further develop their careers.

Mary produced, directed and wrote Fritzi's Follies for many of the organizations who were members of The Casper Country Club. She loved changing words of songs to fit the company's profile and was highly sought out for these productions. She also played tennis at CCC and was well-known to her competitors for her wicked backhand. She felt being left-handed gave her the edge.

Mary was active at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, singing in the choir every Sunday. Mary also loved volunteering at the Nicolaysen Art Museum where you could see her every Thursday, welcoming visitors.

Mary loved family, friends and Christmas! She would invite friends to a Christmas Eve feast every year. Mary and Hank included animals as part of the family. They took in many stray dogs over the years providing a loving and caring home. Snow or shine, they joined other stalwart dog walkers at Morad Park where many of you will remember them trying to get Mazie away from the squirrels.

She is survived by her three children, Greg (Clare) Wilson, Karen Wilson, and Jenny (Dan) Mayhew; grandson, Nicholas (Martha) Wilson and great-granddaughter, Evie; granddaughter, Jennifer (Trae) Dupre and three great-granddaughters, Hallie, Harper and Mattie; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Henry and sisters, Dorothy Burgess and Eleanor

Wedell.

A private cremation ceremony was held September 28, 2021. A public service in her memory will be held in Casper, Wyoming in 2022. Details to be announced at a further date.

Donations can be made in her name to Casper College or The Humane Society.

Please toast Mary Wilson and a life well lived with an Arnold Palmer, her favorite beverage!