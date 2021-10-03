Marylee Crawford

CASPER - Marylee Crawford was born to Ned and Cordelia (Ewers) Trembath on January 25, 1927 in Sheridan, Wyoming. Marylee entered into eternal rest on September 25, 2021. She was one of nine children. She grew up on the family farm on the Big Goose Creek outside Sheridan. She attended school in Sheridan, graduating from Sheridan High School in 1944. She then attended the University of Wyoming earning her teachers certificate at the age of 18.

She taught school in many rural schools in the Sheridan and Montana area. She then met and married Robert Lamb of Sheridan. Together they had six children. Marylee was a homemaker while raising her children. While married to Robert they lived in Sheridan, Worland, and Casper. While living in Casper she became a waitress at the famous Viking Restaurant and worked there until her retirement. She met and made many friends while working at the Viking. Robert and Marylee later divorced. She then met Les Crawford and began a lifelong relationship with him.

Marylee was a fun-loving, never-a-dull-moment kind of lady. She was full of life whether fixing Christmas dinner for her large family or planting flowers in her yard, or watching the Broncos beat the Raiders. She was never afraid to tell someone how she felt and what she believed in. She loved her Lord. She was adored and will be truly missed by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her children, Susan Dewitt of Casper, Patti (Terry) Crane of Douglas, Rob (Patty) Lamb of Kalispell, MT, Ginny (Denny) McNamara of Littleton, CO, and Paula Haney of Casper; her grandchildren, Tim Shields, Scottsdale, AZ, Jason (Anna) DeWitt, Casper, JP Shields, Sherman Oaks, CA, Brandon Walkinshaw (Beth), Lander, WY, Greg (Stacey) DeWitt, Casper, Shelby Walkinshaw, Denver, CO, Sara Wolf, Seattle, WA, Abby (Hassan) Campbell, Colorado Springs, CO, Robbie (Kristen) Lamb, Bozeman, MT, Nick (Shay) Lamb, Kalispell, MT, Gina and Kelli McNamara, Littleton, CO, Shaylee and Moriah Haney, Wendover, NV, and Taye Haney, Casper. She is also survived by 15 great-grandchildren, her siblings, Cora Moser, Ranchester, WY, Betty Sauer, Casper, and Dean Trembath, Riverton; also surviving her many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Linda Tidemann; grandson, Mathew Dewitt; an infant brother, W.D.; sister, Corky Melvin; brothers, Jim Trembath, Wally Trembath, and Charles Trembath.

Our world as we know it will never be the same without you Mom. You're with us always.

In honoring Marylee, please give to your favorite charity.