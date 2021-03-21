Menu
Michael Lawrence Coulter
Michael Lawrence Coulter

Loving husband, amazing dad, caring son, lending hands for friends, and beautiful heart that touched many. He leaves behind Jamie, his wife; Mikey Jr., Majica, Jesse, Ariella, and Trenton; Patricia, his lovely mother; Jennifer and Adrian Aldaz, his parents-in-law; and Joyce and Barry Crocker, his aunt and uncle.

Michael went to be with Jessica, Jamie's sister and his uncle, Henry.

He will be forever missed, in our hearts for the rest of our lives. We love you Michael Lawrence Coulter.

Michael will always be remembered for his soft smile, gentle eyes and beautiful soul. His kindness was felt by all that knew him. Even animals were attracted to his loving nature. Michael had a way with words and along with his hilarious sense of humor, he always had people smiling and laughing, which is exactly what brought him joy. He is loved deeply and will be missed every day and remembered with love.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Mar. 21, 2021.
