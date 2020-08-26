Michael Lee Clark

CASPER - Michael Lee Clark, 75, of Mills. Wyoming passed away on August 15, 2020 at WMC.

Michael was born in Alexandria to Martha Milburn Clark and Lee Weston Clark on June 7, 1945. He went to high school at Natrona County High. He went on to join the army after which he earned a degree in mechanical arts from the Technical College of the Rockies.

He worked as a mechanic for Finamore Chevrolet and Arch Mineral Mine in Hanna, WY. He also worked for RC Cab and Sam's Club after the mines closed. He enjoyed fishing and camping and wood work.

Mike is survived by his wife, Betty Clark of Mills, WY; Lena Hughes, Justin M.L. Clark, Elizabeth Fauber, and Virgil Clark; several grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by both parents; daughter, Wendy Hughes Flunarty; and son, Michael Lee Hughes.

No Funeral service will be held.