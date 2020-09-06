Menu
Michael W. Switzer

CASPER - Michael W. Switzer completed his journey and went home to be with our Lord on August 18, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jeannette; three Daughters, Michelle and (Brian), Saunene and (Gerald), and Debbie; eight Grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; extended family; and adopted family.

Please join us in celebrating his life on September 12, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., at Mountain View Baptist Church, 4250 Poison Spider Rd., Mills, Wyoming.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Michael's name to Central Wyoming Hospice, 319 South Wilson Street in Casper.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
