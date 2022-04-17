Monna Rae Tyler

CASPER - It's with heavy hearts the family announces the passing of Monna Tyler on April 5, 2022. She was born Monna Rae Skinner in Bedford, Wyoming on July 15, 1938, fourth of six children born to LeRoy and Zelta Skinner. She spent her childhood playing with friends, picking wild berries (eating more than she brought home), doing chores, and attending church in Star Valley. Growing up in the small mountain community instilled in Monna characteristics that would last her lifetime; love of family, great work ethic, loyalty, toughness, and a love for the mountains. After graduating Star Valley High School, she attended L.D.S. Business College of B.Y.U.

On May 16, 1959, Monna married James Hindman. To this union came five children; Brad, Janet, Juli, Tracy, and LeRoy. Monna's children were always her number one priority and she sacrificed much of herself in assuring their health and happiness. Due to circumstances beyond her control, her union with James came to an end.

On July 16, 1973 Monna married Curnnel Tyler. They enjoyed life together and had many adventures including world travel, camping, fishing, and being members of the Moose Lodge and the Eagles. Their union ended with his passing in October 1997.

Never one to be idle, Monna was always employed. She worked as a transcriptionist, volunteered for Planned Parenthood, spent decades as the best waitress in town and was a cashier at Walmart until health issues forced her (kicking and screaming) into retirement at the age of 81.

Anyone who knew Monna knew she was a firecracker with a great sense of humor and a love for Elvis. She remained that way right up to her hour of passing; joking and laughing with family, friends, and hospital staff. This amazing woman always did things her own way and her death was no exception. She passed peacefully and, on her terms, while listening to Elvis.

Monna is survived by her children, Brad Skinner, Janet McNeel, Juli Doyle (Bob), Tracy Hindman, and LeRoy Hindman (Johnna) and her brother Don Skinner (Karen). She is also survived by nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren whom she loved with all her heart.

She was preceded in death by her parents LeRoy and Zelta Skinner, sisters Lola Skinner, Lois Turner, Verena Willis, Lana Skinner, and brother Alma Skinner.