Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Casper Star-Tribune
Casper Star-Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Muriel "Gwen" Rush
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021

Muriel "Gwen" (Mark) Rush

CASPER - Muriel "Gwen" Mark was born November 4, 1933 to Walter and Chloe Mark in Valentine, Nebraska. The family moved to Casper, Wyoming and she married Dennis Rush in 1950. They had six children. Gwen passed away June 4, 2021 at Central Wyoming Hospice.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Peg Maret; Dennis; sons, Gary and Richard; and great-grandsons, Philip and Caleb LaPointe.

She is survived by her children, Mark (Pat), Kenny, David, and Lori (Jeff) Eger; grandchildren; and great grandchildren.

A family graveside gathering was held June 10, 2021, at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My thoughts & prayers are with Gwen's family. She will be missed. She was a lovely lady. I will always remember David's comment once when I went over to draw her lab. I had to wake her up & she was unhappy about it, but once I was finished she asked David what was for lunch. He told me, "You can't poke the bear, but you can feed the bear". David, I know she appreciated everything you did for her.
Teresa Lenoir
Work
June 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results