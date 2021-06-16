Muriel "Gwen" (Mark) Rush

CASPER - Muriel "Gwen" Mark was born November 4, 1933 to Walter and Chloe Mark in Valentine, Nebraska. The family moved to Casper, Wyoming and she married Dennis Rush in 1950. They had six children. Gwen passed away June 4, 2021 at Central Wyoming Hospice.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Peg Maret; Dennis; sons, Gary and Richard; and great-grandsons, Philip and Caleb LaPointe.

She is survived by her children, Mark (Pat), Kenny, David, and Lori (Jeff) Eger; grandchildren; and great grandchildren.

A family graveside gathering was held June 10, 2021, at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.