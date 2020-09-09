Myriah Marie Stinson

GILLETTE - Myriah Marie Stinson, 42, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at Monument Health in Rapid City, South Dakota, from injuries sustained in a car accident. She had courageously chosen to be an organ donor; because of this, a little part of her will continue to live on.

Myriah was born Saturday, October 22, 1977, in Douglas, Wyoming to Gregory Alan and Carolyn Ann (Rogers) Stinson. She was raised on the family ranch near Orin, Wyoming. She attended Douglas High School through the tenth grade, and graduated from Saint Scholastica Academy in Canon City, Colorado in 1996.

Myriah then served her country as a medic in the United States Army. Upon her release, she received her college degree from the University of Phoenix in Geriatric Health.

At the time of her death, she was working at the Wyoming Highway Patrol Port of Entry in Gillette, Wyoming.

Myriah has two beautiful children; Eliza Marie (19) and Gregory Angelo (14), and two grandsons; Layne and Zayden who were the light of her life.

She was a free spirit who loved the outdoors and was happiest when she was in the mountains or at the lake. Her heart was overflowing with love for animals, especially dogs. She always had a special connection with all of her pets, including many bum lambs and calves on the family ranch.

She was a true Patriot. She loved her country and the wide-open spaces of her home state of Wyoming. Myriah was an avid Denver Bronco fan, and she loved her Wyoming Cowboys.

Myriah was very strong willed and liked to do things her way. She had a beautiful smile that will be remembered by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Kenneth and Virginia Stinson of Palisade, Nebraska and Dennis and Phebe Rogers of Douglas.

She is survived by her children, Eliza (Garrett) of Riverton, Wyoming and Gregory of Divide, Colorado; grandsons, Layne and Zayden; parents, Greg and Carolyn Stinson of Spearfish, South Dakota; sister, Natalee (Nick) Brace f Douglas; niece, Maddie of Douglas; special friend, Clint Hoffman of Gillette; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins; and her many friends.

A Celebration of Life service will take place Friday, September 11, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Washington Park in Douglas. Please bring your lawn chairs and wear Bronco gear, Wyoming Cowboy gear, or purple (her favorite color). Inurnment will be in the Douglas Park Cemetery. Reception will immediately follow.

If you choose to send a memorial, please donate to Laramie Peak Humane Society of Douglas, PO Box 463, Douglas, Wyoming 82633 in Myriah's name, or to a charity of your choice. An account has been set up at Converse County Bank for Layne and Zayden Hawkins, Myriah's grandsons.

The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com.