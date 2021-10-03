Menu
Nancy Lee Dill

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. - Nancy Lee Dill, age 75, went to be with our Lord on September 4, 2021 in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Nancy was born on March 18, 1946 in Casper to Edith and Jack Smith.

She graduated from Natrona County High School and attended both Casper College and the University of Wyoming. She married her high school sweetheart and best friend, Michael Dill on September 23, 1967.

Nancy was an avid reader who loved to travel and spend time with her family.

Her five grandchildren were incredibly close to her heart.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Edith and Jack Smith and her brother, James "Jim" Smith.

She is survived by her loving husband, Michael; her daughters, Nichelle Manti and Nicole Neilson and their spouses Seth Manti and Tommy Neilson; and her grandchildren, Elizabeth, Katherine and Caroline Manti and Cooper and Addison Neilson.

Nancy will be buried at Highland Cemetery at a later date.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Oct. 3, 2021.
May the God of comfort bring the family peace.
Jan
October 10, 2021
To Nancy´s family: What a character and delightful person this human was. We met in Junior High and shared many adventures and mid-1960´s wholesome teen experiences. Our paths each took a new direction post-high school, however I looked forward to reconnecting with Mike and Nancy at NCHS Reunions and through their vast number of Wyoming friends. You are missed Nancy and I can only imagine the glorious reunion of those you know and love who are there to greet and rejoice with you. Rest In Peace, my funny friend.
Mary Dell Clark Long
Friend
October 3, 2021
