Nancy Lee Dill

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. - Nancy Lee Dill, age 75, went to be with our Lord on September 4, 2021 in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Nancy was born on March 18, 1946 in Casper to Edith and Jack Smith.

She graduated from Natrona County High School and attended both Casper College and the University of Wyoming. She married her high school sweetheart and best friend, Michael Dill on September 23, 1967.

Nancy was an avid reader who loved to travel and spend time with her family.

Her five grandchildren were incredibly close to her heart.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Edith and Jack Smith and her brother, James "Jim" Smith.

She is survived by her loving husband, Michael; her daughters, Nichelle Manti and Nicole Neilson and their spouses Seth Manti and Tommy Neilson; and her grandchildren, Elizabeth, Katherine and Caroline Manti and Cooper and Addison Neilson.

Nancy will be buried at Highland Cemetery at a later date.