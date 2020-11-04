Nancy Oleta-"Lee" (Johnson) Dunston

CASPER - Nancy Oleta-"Lee" (Johnson) Dunston aka "Meemaw"; 88 years young, of Casper Wyoming, left this world Sunday, November 1, 2020. Born March 18, 1932 on Ft. F.E. Warren/Cheyenne, Wyoming.

This graduate of Cheyenne HS (1950), after raising three daughters, earned her, BA and MEd through the University of Wyoming (GO POKES) and then taught fourth grade at Jefferson and Park Elementary, especially enjoying sharing her love of storytelling, games, theater and Wyoming history with her students.

Sing-a-longs in the car, around the campfire and at our annual Christmas caroling parties will long keep her memory alive. Though the poker game will have an empty chair, at least now we have a chance to win the pot; we may for once have the lower score on the golf course or higher count at the bowling alley.

Lee is survived by her husband of 68 years, Francis Paul Dunston; three daughters, Valerie Otto (Bill) of Belgrade, MT, Christine Duncan (Paul) of Arvada, CO, and Pamela Frazier (Jeff) of Laramie, WY; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Our family owes a HUGE "Thank you" to all the kind staff of Mountain Plaza Memory Care.

Memorial Service/Celebration of Life will be held at Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home, November 7th at 2 P.M. Please also share time with the family during Visitation from 1 to 2 P.M. prior to the service.

Memorials in remembrance can be directed to: Wyoming Girl Scout Council.

Condolences may be shared at www.bustardcares.com.