Nancy Jean Schultz

CASPER - Nancy Jean Schultz, born to James and Wyno Carr February 6, 1957 in Casper, Wyoming. Nancy Jean Schultz was released from earthly bonds on March 24, 2022 with her beloved son and daughter by her side. Graduated Kelly Walsh '75, U of Wyoming '82 and Culinary Institute of America '84. Sealed the deal with Jon in '84. Became Executive Chef at Bookcliff Country Club, Grand Junction, CO. Nancy continued her culinary career at El Conquistador, Tucson National and then concentrated on catering, while proudly raising Rob and Ella. Enjoyed reading, gardening, embroidery and travel, especially to San Francisco.

Nancy was most comfortable at her regular gym time, visiting with friends. Her gift of floral and food presentation was unique. Devoted care for her father and friend, Kathy, emulated her continued giving, even to the less fortunate, as demonstrated by catering Primavera Men's Shelter meals.

Preceded by parents, friends Coleen and Kathy. Survived by Rob and Ella; siblings: Ed, Judy and Jim, niece and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please remember Nancy's spirit and smile by donations to Primavera Foundation in Tucson. No services planned. Arrangements by Soulistic Hospice.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Apr. 10, 2022.
