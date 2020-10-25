Opal Coffee Swinney

CASPER - Opal Coffee Swinney, 91, of Casper, passed away peacefully at home on October 14.

She was born in Snyder, TX to Jim and Clydie Ikard.

Her greatest joy was her family. She liked reading, coffee with lots of sugar and cream, and trying her luck at the casino. She owned Foxy Lady boutique for several years.

Opal was rarely seen without a smile and made friends everywhere she went.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, her first husband and the father of her children, Jimmy Coffee, her second husband, Ches Swinney, and two grandchildren Tiffany Jenkins and Ashley Jenkins.

She is survived by her daughters, Christy (Tom) Jenkins, Tanya (Larry) Ridgeway, son, Kelly (Peggy) Coffee, step daughter, Carol Swinney, 4 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.

Services will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions.