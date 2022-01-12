Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Casper Star-Tribune
Casper Star-Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia Jayne "Patty" Morton
1957 - 2022
BORN
1957
DIED
2022

Patricia Jayne "Patty" Morton

CASPER - Patricia Jayne "Patty" Morton, 65, of Casper, WY unexpectedly passed away January 9, 2022. Patricia was born January 1, 1957, in Casper and was a lifelong resident.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Dan C. and Jayne Morton; and brother, Dan C. Morton, II.

Patricia is survived by her siblings, Jack and Connie Morton of Edmond, OK, Jill and Flip Cooper of Casper, WY, Leslie and Mark Hall of Kenai, AK, and Mike and Conception Morton of Boulder, CO; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I´m so sorry to hear about Patty. My sincere sympathy is all of Patty´s family.
DeeDee Stonum
Family
January 13, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results