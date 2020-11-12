Patrick "Pat" Freiberg

CASPER – Pat passed away November 5, 2020. He was born August 5, 1932 in New Underwood, SD to Joe and Anna Freiberg. He grew up in western South Dakota near the Cheyenne River. He attended St. Martin's Academy in Sturgis, SD and South Dakota State Agriculture High School, graduating in 1950. He went on to Black Hills Teachers College and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education.

He was drafted into the US Army in 1954 serving in the Alaskan Command. After discharge in July 1956, he began his career in education in Lusk, Wyoming.

In June 1957 he married Ferne Horton in Sturgis, SD and moved to Casper, WY. He received his Masters' Degree from Colorado State Teachers College in Greeley, CO and served as Guidance Counselor at NCHS. During the summers he kept busy in the construction world and built several homes in the Casper area. After 31 years in the Natrona County School District, he retired and became an insurance agent with New York Life Insurance. He spent many years enjoying the insurance industry.

He was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church attending daily mass for many years…belonged to the Holy Name Society serving as president of Holy Name several years. He was active in Golden K Kiwanis. He was on the board at St. Vincent de Paul and the Pathfinder Credit Union. He felt being a volunteer in these organizations was an important community responsibility. Pat enjoyed life to the fullest...played bridge, danced, traveled...cruises…going with the family to Austria…spending time at Alcova Lake at the cabin, pulling eager-to-learn young water skiers around the lake. Many summer hours were spent listening for the famous words 'hit it' as the skier rose out of the water another time! He was so proud of his kids and grandkids in all of their activities, never missing a game, a ceremony or an event.

He is survived by Ferne and five children, Jan Bernethy (Patrick), Jeff (Celeste), Jon, Jill Weibel (Cory), and Jeneen Hill; as well as ten grandchildren, Adam (Shannon), Eric and Ian (Riata) Walker, Alex Hill and Kathryn (Bailey) Long, Lucas and Sam Freiberg, Gabe (Nick) Bruner, and Ellie and Erin Weibel; great-grandchildren, Kylie and Kinsley Walker and Chaise Long; and one great-grandson, Beaux Bruner.

A private mass and military service was held on November 10,2020.

Donations in Pat's name may be made to St. Anthony's Tri Parish School, 1145 W. 20th Street, Casper, WY 82604.