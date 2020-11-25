Patrick John Mohr

DOUGLAS - Patrick John Mohr, 43, of Douglas passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming due to injuries sustained in a car accident on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

Patrick was born Thursday, March 10, 1977 in Douglas, Wyoming the son of Mary H. Miles and Ray Ramirez.

He grew up loving the outdoors and had many adventures with his cousin, Chris, who was more like a brother.

He graduated in 1996, and went to work in the oilfield and later the coal mines.

He married Teresa Nelson in 2009. They had two boys and spent many happy years together. His family meant the world to him.

He loved spending time in the mountains, fishing, hiking, and camping. He always had his faithful companion, Karma, by his side. He was a friend to all animals.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, many family members, and several friends.

He is survived by Teresa; his sons, Elijah and Nick, all of Douglas; his mother, Mary Miles, of the Hartville, Wyoming area; his father, Ray Ramirez, of Douglas; brother, Erik; sister; Misty; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to Patrick J. Mohr Memorial Fund in care of the Converse County Bank, P.O. Box 689, Douglas, Wyoming 82633.

The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.

