Paul Graham
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021

Paul Graham

MILLS - Paul Graham, age 68, of Mills, Wyoming, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021. Paul was born December 14, 1952 to Robert and Mary Graham in Akron, Ohio. He was raised in a large family.

At the young age of 17, he began his career as a machinist. Up until his passing, he was still working hard.

Some of his favorite things were spending time with his dogs and enjoying the outdoors.

Paul was an incredibly kind and generous person that everybody loved and could always count on.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Becky; and granddaughter, Taylor Macy.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Diane Graham; sons, Anthony (Colleen) Crandall, Shawn (Mykael) Graham, Eric (Natalie) Graham, and Tiavin Macy; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous others that he considered family.

A celebration will be held at Gruner Brothers Brewery on Monday, September 20th from 4-6 pm.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Gruner Brothers Brewery
WY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss. I just today became aware of his passing. Paul was a good friend to me during some very difficult seasons of my life. I know he will be missed. I thank God that I had Paul in my life. Harold
Harold Bradshaw
Work
September 21, 2021
