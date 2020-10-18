Menu
Paul Joseph "P.J." Gulley

CASPER - Paul Joseph "P.J." Gulley was born June 18, 1943, in Glendale, California to Robert Sr. and Elaine Gulley.

A Wyoming resident for most of his life, he was a restaurateur, operating Village Inn restaurants in Wyoming and Colorado.

Paul was preceded in death by his brothers: Robert Jr., and Dean.

He is survived by Suzanne, his wife of 53 years. Paul is also survived by his son, Dwight Gulley of Richmond, Virginia; his sister, Dianne Boudreau of Houston, Texas; one granddaughter, and several nieces.

Paul passed away peacefully in his home in Casper, Wyoming on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the age of 77.

Services were held on Tuesday, October 13th at Our Lady of Fatima Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family would ask you make a donation to your local hospice center or to the American Heart Association.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
