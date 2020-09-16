Menu
Search
Menu
Casper Star-Tribune
Casper Star-Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Penni Lorraine Sager

Penni Lorraine Sager

RAWLINS - Penni Lorraine Sager passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in Rawlins, Wyoming.

Penni was born on May 1, 1948 in Lander, Wyoming to Russell Sager and Leola Doane. She lived with her grandparents Pete and Pluma Facinelli.

She moved to Hanna in 1976, worked for Arch Minerals as a heavy equipment operator, mostly truck driver, and retired from Arch twice.

She loved Elvis Presley, Indian (Native American), and tigers.

Survivors include her son Larry LaWayne DeWitt of Hanna living in Gillette, brothers LaWayne Bush, Darren Sager, and Russell Sager and sister Shirley Sager.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.