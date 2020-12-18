Phillip McConahay

CASPER - Phillip McConahay, 71, of Casper, WY, passed November 2020. He managed his illness with strength and courage. Phil was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had his own style of faith. He was surrounded by family on his final day.

Phil is survived by children, Eric, Wendy, Jon, and Dawn; siblings, Jim, Robin, Cindy, and Russ.

He was predeceased by siblings, Pat, Phyllis, and Betty Ann.

Phil was born to Everett and Betty in Thermopolis, WY, August 1949. He played basketball in the Cowley Log Gym, helping his team win districts in basketball and football, both his Junior and Senior years. Graduating at 17, he was an adventurous prankster, tomato bombing his chief rival, Byron, and even getting caught taking outhouses for the homecoming bonfire.

Phil loved the outdoors, exploring every navigable road on the Pryors and Bighorns. "He went everywhere fast" on his motorcycle at 14, then in his 46 International and later in his blue 68 Dodge Charger.

After high school, Phil married Cheryl and joined the family business, McConahay & Sons. Phil was mechanically inclined and just knew how to make things work. His mantra being, "Use your common sense." Working at White's Ditching, he became a certified welder, then designed and built his "classy" welding truck. Working at Campbell's Oilfield Service as a pipeline welder he created his signature "mouse ear" finish to his pipe welds. Promoted to a Pipeline Superintendent he was proud of his work, even having his welding shirts and caps custom made, starched, and pressed. "The Bronc" was his handle, representing his Wyoming pride. He often displayed the American Flag as a symbol of his patriotism. Welding took him throughout Wyoming, to the Nevada Gold Mines and California Vineyards. He was once the only state-certified welder on Wyoming bridges.

Phil married Sue in 82. He helped build the town of Bairoil raising money for EMS with an annual Campbell's fire pit pig roast. He was generous and would give his last dime even if it meant he came up short. He was respected, loved and hard to keep down. Even after a nearly fatal wreck and months of rehab, he built The Lost Soldier Saloon in Bairoil and even returned to school for aluminum and stainless TIG welding and AutoCAD.

Phil would want to be remembered for his hard work and hard play. From slalom and barefoot skiing, when he couldn't swim, to wild horse races and drag races - that's him. He boated, fished, camped and flew... swing danced, explored caves and loved his 22.

Cowley, WY services for next summer to be announced.

Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.

Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.