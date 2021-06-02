Phyllis (Lagos) Yeamans

CASPER - Our loving Phyllis (Lagos) Yeamans passed peacefully in Casper on May 25, 2021 at the age of 83 having lived an adventurous life.

She traveled thru life as a kind, loving woman with an unblemished soul; treating others with respect and affection. She was born to Pete and Pearl Lagos on June 10, 1937 in Wheatland, WY and always cherished her Greek heritage. She was a Registered Nurse graduating from the University of Wyoming and loved to watch her Wyoming Cowboys.

She lived in various places both in the U.S. and in foreign countries and was always ready to adapt happily to a new situation. Phyllis accumulated many friends in many places and always stayed in touch sending an endless stream of letters and cards. Her goodness was exceptional and she will be missed greatly by all who knew her.

Phyllis is survived by her husband of 54 years John Yeamans; son, John (Shawna) Johnson; sister, Vicky (Gary) Yancey; niece, Lexanne Koenig; and numerous cousins.

Memorial service will be held June 9, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Bustards Family Funeral Home. A reception will follow at the 19 Hole Restaurant.