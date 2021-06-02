Menu
Phyllis Yeamans
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bustard & Jacoby Funerals, Cremations, Monuments, Receptions
600 C.Y. Avenue
Casper, WY

Phyllis (Lagos) Yeamans

CASPER - Our loving Phyllis (Lagos) Yeamans passed peacefully in Casper on May 25, 2021 at the age of 83 having lived an adventurous life.

She traveled thru life as a kind, loving woman with an unblemished soul; treating others with respect and affection. She was born to Pete and Pearl Lagos on June 10, 1937 in Wheatland, WY and always cherished her Greek heritage. She was a Registered Nurse graduating from the University of Wyoming and loved to watch her Wyoming Cowboys.

She lived in various places both in the U.S. and in foreign countries and was always ready to adapt happily to a new situation. Phyllis accumulated many friends in many places and always stayed in touch sending an endless stream of letters and cards. Her goodness was exceptional and she will be missed greatly by all who knew her.

Phyllis is survived by her husband of 54 years John Yeamans; son, John (Shawna) Johnson; sister, Vicky (Gary) Yancey; niece, Lexanne Koenig; and numerous cousins.

Memorial service will be held June 9, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Bustards Family Funeral Home. A reception will follow at the 19 Hole Restaurant.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Bustard & Jacoby Funerals, Cremations, Monuments, Receptions
600 C.Y. Avenue, Casper, WY
Sponsored by Bustard & Jacoby Funerals, Cremations, Monuments, Receptions.
John, I just heard about Phyllis´ passing, I am so very sorry. You two were such an amazing couple and I always cherished my time with you. She was such a caring lady and always showed me and my family such love and compassion. I can only imagine the how you are feeling. I know she is now reunited with Auntie Pearl and Uncle Pete and so many other family and friends. God Bless you and know you are in my thoughts and prayers this holiday season. Love Kimmie
Kim (Dennis) Crouse
Family
December 21, 2021
So many wonderful memories with sweet Aunt PK. Our eyes are tearful and our hearts ache but our dear PK is once again with Pete and Pearl and the heavens have gained a new Angel. Keep smiling PK, your job on earth is done, and done well. We will always love and remember you and your kind soul. R.I.P.
Doug, Alexandra, Stephen and Max Koenig
Family
June 9, 2021
My sincere condolence to you, John and the family. Phyllis was truly one of the most genuine, loving and thoughtful individuals I have ever known. I am so sorry I will be unable to attend the service to honor her life on Wednesday! My love, thoughts and prayers are with you and the family!
Linda Ditsworth
Friend
June 8, 2021
Linda Ditsworth
June 8, 2021
Dear John Although it has been years since we´ve seen you and Phyllis, we have such great memories of all the good times we shared in Aruba. Phyllis was a kind and gentle woman and a cherished friend to all who knew her. Our thoughts will be with you as your navigate life without her. Hoping that time will help you heal and eventually leave only the wonderful memories you have of your dear Phyllis. With love, Hank and Bev
Hank and Bev Bryce
Friend
June 4, 2021
My deepest sympathy to you and family at the passing of your precious Phyllis. She was truly a special lady whom I loved and appreciated her friendship so much. She will be missed. Gail and Victor Lucero
Gail (Smith) Lucero
Friend
June 3, 2021
Sorry for your loss, can´t make the service. God Bless,
Kenny Gray,
Friend
June 3, 2021
