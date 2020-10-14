Randolph Phillip "Randy" George

LARAMIE - Funeral services will be held for Randolph Phillip "Randy" George, 66, at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Saint James Catholic Church in Douglas, Wyoming with Father Lucas Kazlmiro Simango officiating. Interment will be in the Douglas Park Cemetery. Luncheon following at the Douglas Community Club, all are welcome. Open visitation will be Friday, October 16, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Randy George died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at his home in Laramie, Wyoming of natural causes.

Randy was born Monday, May 10, 1954 in Douglas, Wyoming the son of Charles Edward and Norma Lee (Lundberg) George. He was reared and educated in Douglas in a big family with three brothers and two sisters.

He enjoyed riding horses, swimming at the Plunge, and playing golf with his brothers' aka "Hughie, Douie and Louie". He enjoyed cattle drives with the Werner family. Randy served as an altar boy in the Catholic Church.

Randy has always been involved in sports, music, and school activities. He followed in his father's footsteps and played the trombone in the band. He was involved in the National Honor Society and various clubs. He lettered all four years of high school in basketball, golf, and football.

He attended the University of Wyoming from 1972-1976, majoring in Finance. He played for the UW Varsity Golf Team. In 1976, he met his loving wife, a first-year teacher, Susan Elaine Goodfellow. They were married on September 24, 1977 in the First United Methodist Church in Douglas. They enjoyed 43 years of marriage. They participated in community theatre and Randy starred as Lancelot in Camelot and Curly in Oklahoma! He had a beautiful singing voice, sang "We've Only Just Begun" by the Carpenters to Susan at their wedding and sang at many weddings and funerals.

They were blessed with two lovely girls, Abbey Megan on September 23, 1984 and Shaley Kristen on June 1, 1987. They were truly the light of his life! Randy was a Master of Ceremonies at many events. He refereed basketball games and coached softball and basketball for his daughters.

Randy worked with the George Agency and was associated with real estate, land development, and construction projects. Throughout his lifetime, he worked in insurance, finance, and corporate risk management. However, Randy always told people he was just a "poor, dumb cowboy from Wyoming".

Randy celebrated his 50th birthday in Sweden, visiting Abbey while on Rotary Youth Exchange. After retiring, Randy and Susan enjoyed traveling and visiting the girls at UW. He played golf with Shaley at Torrey Pines in California and visited his favorite spot, San Francisco, with Susan. Randy and Susan moved to Laramie in 2015. They enjoyed being back in their college town and watching the Cowboys! Randy and Susan took many trips to visit Shaley in Concordia, Kansas, where Shaley is the Curator of the Orphan Train Museum. He was very proud of his girls' achievements. Randy was happy to spend time with his only grandson, 18-month-old Amadues Roux Haru Kato. Together they watched many western movies and ate popcorn.

Randy is survived by his wife, Susan George, of Laramie; daughters, Abbey George of Laramie and Shaley George of Concordia, Kansas; grandson, Amadues Kato of Laramie; siblings, Gretchen (Kevin) Palmer of Scottsdale, Arizona, Bridget (Scot) Simons of Thornton, Colorado, and Thomas (Michelle) George of Henderson, Nevada; sister-in-law, Linda George of Fort Collins, Colorado; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charlie, on September 12, 1992; mother, Norma, on October 1, 1993; and brothers, Jeffrey C. "Jeff" George, on February 22, 2020 and Edward W. "Eddie" George in 2017.

Serving as pallbearers will be members of the George Family.

A memorial to the National Orphan Train Complex, P.O. Box 322, Concordia, Kansas 66901 would be appreciated by the family.

The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com.