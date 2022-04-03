Randy Clay Watts

CASPER - Randy Clay Watts, 60, of Casper, went to be with Lord Thursday March 24, 2022 after fourteen years of aggressive Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia.

Randy was born in Portland, Oregon to James Watts and Caroline Wagner January 3, 1962 and was the youngest of four siblings. He graduated from Northwest College in Kirkland, Washington where he met Tami, the love of his life.

From 1985-1988 Randy served as an Army office supply clerk in Tacoma, Washington. Following, he was a carpenter as well as a semi-truck driver and belly dump truck driver driving nearly one-million accident-free miles.

This loving and gentle family man is survived by his wife Tami and their three children: Simon, Marcelle, and John Watts. He is also survived by daughter-in-law Amanda Watts and grand babies David (2) and Beatrice (1).

In lieu of flowers, you are welcomed to contribute to the Tami Watts site on GiveSendGo.