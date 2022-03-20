Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Casper Star-Tribune
Casper Star-Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rebecca Kim Urwiller
1957 - 2022
BORN
1957
DIED
2022

Rebecca Kim Urwiller (Marolf)

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - Rebecca Kim Urwiller (Marolf) passed away suddenly on the evening of March 3, 2022 with her family by her side in Salt Lake City, UT.

She was born on July 15, 1957, in Windsor, MO. Daughter of Paul Victor Marolf (1916-2013) and Gwendaline Rebecca Thompson (1920-1988). She was active in cheerleading and band during high school. Rebecca continued her education at the University of Central Missouri, where she received her degree in Art. After college, she made the adventurous leap to move to Casper, WY; where she met her husband. They went on to have two children.

Throughout her life Rebecca continued to fill their home with her art. She also loved antiquing, reading, and most of all, being a mother.

She is survived by her loving husband, Neil Jon Urwiller; son, Alex Paul Urwiller; daughter-in-law, Melanie JoAnn Urwiller (Stull); daughter, Amanda Jean Osburn (Urwiller); son-in-law, Phil Warren Osburn and grandson, Levi Warren Osburn.

Rebecca will be fondly remembered by her loved ones and friends as a vibrant, fun loving, young spirited woman.

A memorial service will be held for immediate family.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
On behalf of the University of Central MO, please accept our condolences. I work for the Alumni Foundation and specifically with alumni in the Arts. It was good to read that Kim surrounded herself with art, a great inspiration to us all. Blessings to the family during this challenging time.
Pat Smithson
Other
March 21, 2022
My prayers are with you all for peace, comfort and healing. I will always treasure the memories I have of Rebecca and me walking home from school together in 1st grade through our cheerleading and music in High School. We were very good friends. I spent many good times in her home as well. Paul and Gwen enjoyed entertaining two Beckys.
Becky Clear Rodenbaugh
Friend
March 20, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results