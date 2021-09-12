Rex Osborne Hoff

Rex died at home on September 7th, 2021. He was born in Casper October 13, 1937, attended public schools in Casper, and spent most of his life in Wyoming. He served in the Army in Ft. Riley, Kansas during the Vietnam War.

Rex was a self-employed CPA. He climbed mountains. His name is in the online Devil's Tower register for three climbs; he was on top of Cloud Peak the day Neil Armstrong walked on the moon. He climbed Shiprock in New Mexico before climbing was banned. While particularly fond of Mount Moran in the Teton Range he considered the Snowy Range west of Laramie, Wyoming his "playground."

He also sailed his Hobbi Cat and competed in regattas. He spent time with his wife in Utah, the Four Corners area and Wyoming looking for Indian rock art. He fished, hunted and after retirement created pastel drawings.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Betty Hoff; and his grandmother, Ann Watts, who raised him.

He is survived by his wife, Helen Hoff whom he married on July 6, 1979; cousins in California and Idaho; and friends who will miss him.

No services are planned at this time, he will be cremated and his ashes spread in a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Casper Senior Center.

To share a special memory with the family see www.newcomercasper.com.