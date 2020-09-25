Rex Randolph

CASPER - Private services will be held for Rex Randolph who died September 15, 2020 in Casper. He was born August 24, 1937 in Plainview, Texas the son of Beula and Louis Randolph. He attended schools in Tulsa, Oklahoma, graduating from Oklahoma State University in 1960 with a BA degree in journalism. He served in the US Army, then returned to Tulsa where he was employed by Amerada Hess as a petroleum landman. He was transferred to Casper in 1966. He married Karen Romans in 1968.

Rex's outgoing personality and entrepreneurial spirit were well suited to the landman profession. He quickly established a network within the Casper oil patch. With the encouragement of that network, he boldly struck out on his own in 1967 and initially built a lease position in the Powder River Basin. In the early 70's, in partnership with the "group" of other oil independents, Rex was the first landman on the ground in the Evanston area following Amoco's big strike in the Overthrust Belt. Successful oil ventures continued through the 80's.

Rex's second profession was managing the financial dealings associated with golf and other sporting ventures. He organized an annual pilgrimage to Steamboat Springs - attended by many of Casper's active golfers. The event and his auctioneering at the opening calcutta were legendary.

Similar activities were organized at the LaQuinta Country Club in Palm Springs where Rex and Karen spent a few winter months. The couple also spent time establishing a ranch in the Joplin Missouri area. Cattle raising was central to the ranch, but quarter horse raising and racing was a secondary activity for several years. Later, Rex ventured into collectibles and antiques. Searching out sources and participating at auctions continued to fit his employment of "wheeling and dealing." He built a retail store on the property near Joplin.

Throughout his life, Rex had a larger than life persona. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister. He has been married to Karen for 52 years and is also survived by Karen's sister Linda Neiberger of Casper and Carol Belcher of Denver.

Karen would like to express her gratitude to Bryan Ward of Joplin for his generous assistance and support for the past ten years.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Meals on Wheels.