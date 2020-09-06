Reynaldo Islas-Banuelos

CASPER - Reynaldo Islas-Banuelos, age 67, of Casper, passed away August 30, 2020 at Wyoming Medical Center. Reynaldo was born October 27, 1952 in Nayarit, Mexico to Gregorio and Maria De Jesus (Banuelos) Islas.

He met and married the love of his life Valerie in 1985. He was a contractor for majority of his life. He was very hardworking and enjoyed spending time outdoors. He was currently retired in Casper.

Reynaldo was preceded in death by his parents; one sister and three brothers.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Valerie Islas; daughter, Veronica (Duglas) Islas-Maldonado; daughter, Bianca (Tyler) Emerson; Son, Nicolas Islas; grandchildren, Kyri, Alma, Emma, Victoria, Ezekiel, Sora and Roxas; many brothers, sisters, nephews, cousins.

The family will receive guests Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 9:00 am - 11:00 a.m. for viewing at Newcomer Casper Chapel, mass at 12:30 at St. Anthony's church with a graveside service to follow at Highland Cemetery at 2 p.m. following a celebration of life service/reception at Lifestep's gym.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his family at First Interstate Bank in Valerie Islas' name.

