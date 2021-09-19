Rhonda Gail Boyer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Rhonda Gail Boyer, 69, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Presbyterian Hospital, downtown Albuquerque, NM. She was 69. She was born in 1951, in Artesia, NM, lived many years in Maljamar and Lovington, NM, where she came to have a love for the quiet and the many pump jacks on the oil fields in which her dad worked. She graduated from Lovington High School and attended both ENMU and Christ for the Nations Institute. Her life took her to Houston, TX, and briefly to Okinawa before sending her for many more years to Casper, WY, and finally to Albuquerque. She knew the Lord from an early age and as an adult really enjoyed attending Christian song writing conferences at Estes Park, CO. As her mailing address label reads she became a "follower of Jesus servant of the Most High God." Her faith and love for Jesus was an inspiration to all who really got to know her, and her greatest desire was to please Him in all that she did. I believe she would want you to know that her next desire is for all of us who remain to come to know Him, love Him as our best friend, and some day come join them in heaven.

She was preceded in death by her father (91) only 16 days before her own passing.

Rhonda is survived by her husband of 26 years, Marvin Boyer of Albuquerque (25 years in Sheridan and Casper,WY); her mother, Mickey Thompson of San Angelo, TX; her two daughters, Randi Jane Latham and her husband, Chuck Millette, and Ronni Blair Thompson Guajardo and her spouse Sam; her grandsons, Jonathan, Dakota, and Daniel all of Colorado Springs, CO, and Hunter, now residing in TX; stepson, Andy Boyer, his wife, Lynette, and their children, Madeline, Lydia, Titus, Levi, Hannah, and Nora of Knoxville, TN; and Matt Boyer, his wife, Sarah, and their daughter, Sabina, living in the country of Macedonia.

A memorial service was held at Glorybound Ministries, Albuquerque, NM, on Monday, September 13th. The memorial service can be viewed at www.gloryboundministires.com.