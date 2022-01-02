Richard Ellsworth "Dick" Aldrich

ESTES PARK, Colo. - Richard Ellsworth "Dick" Aldrich, beloved father, grandfather and uncle, passed away on December 10, 2021 at his family's home in Estes Park, CO at age eighty-one. His broad shoulders no longer carry any burdens. Despite suffering a spinal injury during his naval service in the Vietnam War, a stroke in 2017, and dementia, he fought hard to maintain the physical strength and independence for which he was known, living in and renovating a homestead in a remote area of eastern Wyoming until January 2021 when he moved to Estes Park to be closer to lifelong friends and services.

Though the stroke robbed him of most of his speech, Dick maintained the kindness, helpfulness, and sense of humor that were hallmarks of his personality. His gold-green eyes often smiled at his loved ones and caregivers, especially Chris Diede, who gave him the utmost care that a person could ever give or receive. Those who knew him will miss his wonderful laugh, beautiful baritone voice, tendency to whistle tunes, curious mind, optimism, generosity, sense of fun and adventure, and sheer delight in animals, children, and the outdoors.

Born in Huntington Beach, California in October of 1940 to parents William Hamilton and Ina Lee Aldrich (nee Jackson), Dick, the youngest of three children, spent his earliest years in Missouri. His father managed plants for Ford Motor Company, so Dick attended 20+ grade and middle schools across the country, including Detroit where he raised an orphaned possum named Ollie, gifting it to the Detroit Zoo. At age 16, Dick soloed his first airplane and enjoyed flying recreationally, offering to fly others when they needed help. Dick enlisted in the U.S. Navy, receiving the highest honor awarded in basic training. During the Vietnam War, he served on the USS Carronade, earning the Vietnam Service and the National Defense Medals. In 1966, he graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder and began work with IBM, transferring to Casper, Wyoming in 1973.

Hard working and earnest, Dick started and ran several companies and prided himself on being a salesman who cared about his customers. He combined this entrepreneurial spirit with his love of the outdoors, becoming a professional hunting outfitter in Wyoming for over 20 years. An accomplished shotgunner, he loved sport shooting, winning multiple tournaments, including Wyoming State Championships. Always helping others, he donated several hunts to disabled and underprivileged youth and took great satisfaction in sharing his experience and love for the outdoors with young hunters and shooters.

Inspired by his favorite book, Sand County Almanac, Dick endeavored to restore the ecosystem of the 700-acre ranch and homestead in Wyoming. He revered the land and animals and cherished life on the plains in Wyoming where he had longed to return after leaving Casper in 1986. He loved the friendliness, unpretentiousness and helpful spirit of Wyoming people and the "360 days a year of sunshine." He could often be found basking in that sunshine, watching the mule deer and wild turkeys.

Dick is survived by his three children: Alison K. Aldrich, William D. Aldrich and Douglas J.Hormann; seven grandchildren, Alex Aldrich, Will Aldrich, Olivia Varones, Sophia Varones, Evan Varones, Ethan Hormann, and Elena Hormann; three great-granddaughters, Adeline Jo Hormann, Evelyn Hormann and Lakyn Hormann and his sister, Michele Kersgard.

He was preceded in death by his father, mother and brother, William Hamilton Jr.

Services will be held on January 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Ponder Chapel, YMCA of the Rockies, Estes Park, Colorado. For a video link, please email [email protected]

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to smiletrain.org.

The family wishes to thank all who helped to care for Dick during his illness and who loved him in his life and to spread the word about the importance of closing patent foramen ovales which can contribute to a stroke later in life.

Condolence for the family can be left at Allnutt Funeral Services in Estes Park (970-586-3101).