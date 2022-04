Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal. ~ from an Irish headstone Your dad was sweet, kind, and full of grace. He lit up when he was with you or when you were talking about your kids. He taught me about determination, grit, and joy when I spent time with him. How lucky you two were to have had each other! What a blessing you are to him.

Sue Cohn January 4, 2022