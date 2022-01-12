Richard Lynn "Dick" Anderson

CASPER - Richard was born April 25, 1943 to Robert and Leona Anderson in Torrington, Wyoming. The family moved to Casper, Wyoming, where they resided throughout Richard's childhood. He graduated from Natrona County High School in 1961.

He met and married Sandra Gallegos and shortly after was drafted into the US Army where he served until 1969. Richard raised two children in Casper and later moved to Auburn, Washington. There he worked for Boeing in Tooling Design until his retirement. After retirement, he moved back to Casper to live closer to his children.

Richard is survived by two children: Wendi (Art Graper) and Jayson (Tammy Robinson) and five grandchildren. Richard was a skilled machinist and enjoyed gunsmithing as a hobby.

Services will be held at the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery Chapel on Monday, January 17th at noon.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html.