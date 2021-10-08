Richard Durward Comes

MCMINNVILE, Ore. - If you want to find the uncommon, you have to look among the common. Richard Comes loved his Lord and Savior, wife, family, extended family, and friends, and made anyone comfortable in his presence. Additionally, he loved his country having served in the Navy during the Korean War. Individually, these are all common qualities; however, collectively they combine to make note of someone who borders the uncommon.

Richard Durward Comes was born the third of four children to Nicholas and Frances (Moon) Comes on November 16, 1931 in Nisland, South Dakota. He was raised in Bonneville, Wyoming and graduated from Shoshoni Public Schools in 1949. After high school, he joined the Navy and served on the LST 855 tank landing ship. During this time, he met the love of his life, Carleen Lee Compton. They were married on September 16, 1954 and spent 58 happy years together. To this union two daughters were born, Joni and Lona, and later they adopted a son, Dan.

Richard earned Bachelor's and Master's degrees from the University of Wyoming followed by a doctorate from Oregon State University. His career was spent in Prosser, Washington working for the WSU Research and Extension Center in irrigated agriculture and weed control.

He was active all through his life within three months of his passing. First and foremost, he loved spending time with his family. In addition, he enjoyed square dancing, fishing, camping, hunting, traveling, woodworking, and gardening. He was a faithful Christian and served on the elder board at Lafayette Community Church.

He is survived by his daughters, Joni Morrell (Jim) of Mount Vernon, WA, Lona Bunn (Tom) of Dayton, OR; and son, Daniel of Anchorage, AK. He also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sisters and brother, Betty (Myron) Jarvis, Priscilla (Rudy) Herbst, and Marvin (Carol) Comes.

Richard passed away on September 27, 2021, just 1½ months shy of his 90th birthday.

His memorial service will be held at Lafayette Community Church on October 10, 2021 at 2:00pm with a private family burial to follow as he is laid to rest alongside his love of 58 years, Carleen.

Macy and Son Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Sadly, as family we have to let go of this beloved man of Christian character and integrity who endeared himself to all whom he encountered. Would he stand out in a crowd? Likely not, as on the surface he would appear quite ordinary. Looking below the surface, he lived an extraordinary life. He was deeply valued in life and will be dearly missed in his passing.

