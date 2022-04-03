Richard Handford

SUN CITY, AZ - Richard Handford passed away peacefully at his home in Sun City, AZ, on February 21, 2022 surrounded by his family following a lengthy illness.

Funeral services were held on March 8, 2022 at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.

Richard was born in San Francisco, CA, on January 16, 1951 to Phillip and Margaret Handford and was raised in Casper, WY where he graduated from Kelly Walsh High School in 1969. After graduation he joined the US Army where he served his country during the Viet Nam war.

Rik married Patty Lamoreaux in January of 1971 and became the proud parents of Heather and Derek Handford. Richard and Patty were later divorced. On June 29, 1992 he was reunited with Susan Rude in Casper, WY, they were happily married for 31 years. He made many friends in the oil field locations where he made his work home. Richard was also an avid golfer and fan of all sports.

Richard is survived by his wife, Susan Handford of Sun City, AZ; one daughter, Heather Van Meter (John) of Salt Lake City, UT; one son, Derek (Nicole), of Gilbert, AZ; and one step daughter Kari Ann Springer, (Jeffrey Liljestrand Jr.) of Grand Marais, Minnesota; three brothers: Brad Handford (Terry) of Pinedale, WY; Les Handford (Linda) of Seattle, WA; and Scott Handford (Joedy) of Evanston, WY; one sister Loy Jackson (Marty) of Cheyenne, WY; seven grandchildren; and seven nieces and nephews. Richard was preceded in death by his, Grandparents; and Parents; Phillip Handford (1997); Margaret Handford (2016) and a sister, Margo Kay (1954). He will be greatly missed by all those who loved him.