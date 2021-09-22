Richard Aaron Moore

CASPER - It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Richard Aaron Moore at the age of 48 years old. He fought a courageous battle with cancer through to the very end on September 8th, 2021.

Rick was born to Larry and Doris Moore on December 2, 1972 in Dayton, Ohio. Rick grew up with his older brother Chris in Ohio. The family later moved to Wyoming, first to Rawlins and then to Casper, making Casper their home.

Rick held a variety of jobs over the years, but his tenure was always somewhere he could work on motors and provide his talent to others. Auto Dynamics, Aamco Transmissions, Leo's Beverly Street Auto Repair and Greg's Garage had the privilege of Rick's talent at different times across many years. He also enjoyed helping others with his mechanical expertise in his spare time on the side.

Rick enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and animals. He loved fast cars, motorcycles and trucks. Tinkering in the garage, listening to music, watching movies and riding his motorcycle were some of his favorite pastimes. He had a big heart and cared deeply for many. He will be greatly missed.

Rick was preceded in death by his father, Larry Moore who suddenly passed away August 14, 2006 and took a piece of Rick with him as he was his hero.

Rick is survived by his mother, Doris (Drew Becht); brother, Chris (Nicole) Moore; former father-in-law and "second dad", Leo Maddox; Rick's current wife, Jennifer Moore and her children and family; along with extended family and many friends over his many years with us.

"Every time a bell rings an angel gets his wings." Fly high and watch over us all Rick, until we meet again.