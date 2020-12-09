Menu
Rita Jean Ortiz
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bohlender Funeral Chapel
121 W. Olive Street
Fort Collins, CO

Rita Jean Ortiz

FOR COLLINS, Colo. - Rita Jean Ortiz, after a long illness, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2020.

She was born in Fort Collins, on July 7, 1942 to Manuela and Pete Ortiz.

Upon graduation from high school she continued her education at Colorado State College (now University of Northern Colorado). After that she began a long career of service to others. First as a schoolteacher, then working for various agencies of the State of Wyoming, as an advocate and in human resources, based out of Cheyenne, Riverton and Casper.

During this time, she was affiliated with St. Anthony's in Casper, a board member of the Elder Care Advocates and a member of the Alzheimer's Association. She finally retired after 45 plus years and returned to Fort Collins in 2012. Rita was a tireless reader, and fanatical baseball and football fan. She enjoyed traveling by car, both for work and pleasure, and she liked to camp, if there was not too much "roughing it". She was a volunteer at her local parish, St. Joseph's Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Manuela and Pete Ortiz; sister, Lupe Fraley; brother, Peter Ortiz; and brothers-in-law, Frank Garcia and Larry Robertson.

She is survived by her sisters, Tillie Garcia, Cirilia Ortiz, and Ramona Robertson; and her brother, Thomas Ortiz.

In lieu flowers she requested contributions be sent to St, Anthony's School, Casper; Catholic College, Lander; or St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Fort Collins.

Special thanks to our cousin Gloria Ortiz who attended Rita these last weeks. And to her medical team and the folks at Bayada Home Health Care and Pathways Hospice whose advice, wisdom and care eased her passing.

Rosary will be held at 1:30 pm on Friday, December 11, 2020 followed by Memorial Mass at 2:00 p.m. at St Joseph Catholic Church.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Rosary
1:30p.m.
St Joseph Catholic Church
WY
Dec
11
Memorial Mass
2:00p.m.
St Joseph Catholic Church
WY
2 Entries
Rita you'll be missed. Your caring & sense of humor were a family blessing. May God bless & be with the family.
Carrie Davis
Family
December 11, 2020
I loved Rita like a sister. So many good memories that I will forever hold in my heart.
Mary Day
Family
December 10, 2020
