Rita Rochelle
1920 - 2021
BORN
1920
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Newcomer Funeral Home - Casper
710 E Second
Casper, WY

Rita (Kelliher) Rochelle

CASPER - A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at St. Anthony Church, for Casper Native, Rita (Kelliher) Rochelle, who died June 10, 2021 in Casper.

Rita was born December 7, 1920 in Casper, Wyoming, eldest daughter of Maurice Kelliher, Co. Kerry and Mary Mahoney, Co. Cork, Ireland. Rita, her sister Rosa, and her mother traveled to Ireland when Rita was age six. Rita's Irish cousins remember attending school with the Wyoming lass with black curls and black patent leather shoes.

She graduated from St. Anthony's grade school and Natrona County High School and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Clarke University, Dubuque, Iowa majoring in English and business. She taught business administration in Yoder and Cody, Wyoming high schools before teaching at Natrona County High School from 1944-1947.

She was married July 19, 1947 to Rodney Rochelle. The couple operated the Rochelle Sheep Company in Arminto, Wyoming and Missouri Valley in Riverton, spending summers at the Middle Fork of the Powder River in the Big Horns.

An active parent in school activities of six children, she served as a leader in Cub Scouts, 4H, and room mother. In community and civic activities, she was an active member of: AARP and American Association of University Women. She was a member of Business and Professional Women; Natrona County and Wyoming Wool Growers Auxiliary; Casper Community Recreation; YMCA; and the Catholic Council of Women in St. Anthony's Church.

Survivors include her children, James Rochelle, M.D. and wife, Shirly of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Ann Rochelle of Casper, Joseph Rochelle and wife, DeAnn of Casper, Thomas Rochelle's wife, Christy of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Patrick Rochelle and wife, Lynne of Camas, Washington; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren (plus two on the way); and her sister, Patricia Tripeny.

She was preceded in death by her husband in 1993; son, John, in 1978; son, Tom in 2018; and her sisters, Rosaleen Webster and Mary Kelliher, BVM. For Rita, heaven is getting to be with God and these departed family members.

Her Catholic faith was important to her. She could be feisty: "I'm 100 years old and you can't make me do physical therapy." Her baking was rich with butter and care. Her love was joyous and unconditional. Her family will cherish and miss her cheek-smacking eardrum-breaking smooches. The family expresses their gratitude to Hospice, Meadow Winds, and Dr. Voinov for their kindness and care for Rita.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to: Sisters of Charity, BVM, 1100 Carmel Dr., Dubuque, IA 52003 or St. Joseph's Children's Home, PO Box 1117, Torrington, WY 82240 or Central Wyoming Hospice, 319 S. Wilson, Casper, WY 82601 or to the donor's choice.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Anthony Church
WY
Funeral services provided by:
Newcomer Funeral Home - Casper
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the family of Rita Rochelle my heartfelt condolences for your loss. Ms. Rochelle was such a wonderful presence wherever she went and contributed so much to the community of Casper.
Alberta Giraldo
Family
July 20, 2021
Rita was a lady.Dignity and class her hallmarks.Her pride in all her family was wonderful.Her letter was always a high point of our Christmas.May she rest in peace.
Michael lyne
July 12, 2021
A belated but sincere message of condolences from a longtime admirer of Rita, I hope to add my name to a long list of friends who held her in high esteem for her loving interests for all peoples and their struggles in life. She was a true humanitarian and all who knew her truly loved her. May her soul find peace in God´s loving arms.
Alberta Giraldo
Friend
June 20, 2021
Sorry for your loss. I enjoyed swimming class with Rita. She loved jumping into the deep water.
Nancy Beegles
Friend
June 18, 2021
So sorry for your loss Joe, she raised a good son.
Ray Clanton
Other
June 17, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Rita was such an important part of the neighborhood while we were all growing up. And later in life on her daily walks she would often stop at my Mother's house house and they would catch up on all the latest "news". Another passing of Casper´s Irish history. May she Rest In Peace.
Kathleen (Allison) Norvelle
June 15, 2021
She will be missed
Benjamin Webster
Family
June 14, 2021
I´m a cook at Meadow Wind I loved her so much she was a great lady!! I´m so glad I knew her she will be dearly missed
Terri Sneathen
Other
June 13, 2021
I was a classmate of her son Jim starting at St. Anthony´s through NCHS and Mrs. Rochelle was also a good friend to my mom. She was an unfailing kind and gracious woman with that Irish twinkle in her eye. May she rest in heavenly peace.
Melanie True
June 13, 2021
