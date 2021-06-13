Rita (Kelliher) Rochelle

CASPER - A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at St. Anthony Church, for Casper Native, Rita (Kelliher) Rochelle, who died June 10, 2021 in Casper.

Rita was born December 7, 1920 in Casper, Wyoming, eldest daughter of Maurice Kelliher, Co. Kerry and Mary Mahoney, Co. Cork, Ireland. Rita, her sister Rosa, and her mother traveled to Ireland when Rita was age six. Rita's Irish cousins remember attending school with the Wyoming lass with black curls and black patent leather shoes.

She graduated from St. Anthony's grade school and Natrona County High School and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Clarke University, Dubuque, Iowa majoring in English and business. She taught business administration in Yoder and Cody, Wyoming high schools before teaching at Natrona County High School from 1944-1947.

She was married July 19, 1947 to Rodney Rochelle. The couple operated the Rochelle Sheep Company in Arminto, Wyoming and Missouri Valley in Riverton, spending summers at the Middle Fork of the Powder River in the Big Horns.

An active parent in school activities of six children, she served as a leader in Cub Scouts, 4H, and room mother. In community and civic activities, she was an active member of: AARP and American Association of University Women. She was a member of Business and Professional Women; Natrona County and Wyoming Wool Growers Auxiliary; Casper Community Recreation; YMCA; and the Catholic Council of Women in St. Anthony's Church.

Survivors include her children, James Rochelle, M.D. and wife, Shirly of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Ann Rochelle of Casper, Joseph Rochelle and wife, DeAnn of Casper, Thomas Rochelle's wife, Christy of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Patrick Rochelle and wife, Lynne of Camas, Washington; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren (plus two on the way); and her sister, Patricia Tripeny.

She was preceded in death by her husband in 1993; son, John, in 1978; son, Tom in 2018; and her sisters, Rosaleen Webster and Mary Kelliher, BVM. For Rita, heaven is getting to be with God and these departed family members.

Her Catholic faith was important to her. She could be feisty: "I'm 100 years old and you can't make me do physical therapy." Her baking was rich with butter and care. Her love was joyous and unconditional. Her family will cherish and miss her cheek-smacking eardrum-breaking smooches. The family expresses their gratitude to Hospice, Meadow Winds, and Dr. Voinov for their kindness and care for Rita.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to: Sisters of Charity, BVM, 1100 Carmel Dr., Dubuque, IA 52003 or St. Joseph's Children's Home, PO Box 1117, Torrington, WY 82240 or Central Wyoming Hospice, 319 S. Wilson, Casper, WY 82601 or to the donor's choice.