To the family of Rita Rochelle my heartfelt condolences for your loss. Ms. Rochelle was such a wonderful presence wherever she went and contributed so much to the community of Casper.
Alberta Giraldo
Family
July 20, 2021
Rita was a lady.Dignity and class her hallmarks.Her pride in all her family was wonderful.Her letter was always a high point of our Christmas.May she rest in peace.
Michael lyne
July 12, 2021
A belated but sincere message of condolences from a longtime admirer of Rita, I hope to add my name to a long list of friends who held her in high esteem for her loving interests for all peoples and their struggles in life. She was a true humanitarian and all who knew her truly loved her. May her soul find peace in God´s loving arms.
Alberta Giraldo
Friend
June 20, 2021
Sorry for your loss. I enjoyed swimming class with Rita. She loved jumping into the deep water.
Nancy Beegles
Friend
June 18, 2021
So sorry for your loss Joe, she raised a good son.
Ray Clanton
Other
June 17, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Rita was such an important part of the neighborhood while we were all growing up. And later in life on her daily walks she would often stop at my Mother's house house and they would catch up on all the latest "news". Another passing of Casper´s Irish history. May she Rest In Peace.
Kathleen (Allison) Norvelle
June 15, 2021
She will be missed
Benjamin Webster
Family
June 14, 2021
I´m a cook at Meadow Wind I loved her so much she was a great lady!! I´m so glad I knew her she will be dearly missed
Terri Sneathen
Other
June 13, 2021
I was a classmate of her son Jim starting at St. Anthony´s through NCHS and Mrs. Rochelle was also a good friend to my mom. She was an unfailing kind and gracious woman with that Irish twinkle in her eye. May she rest in heavenly peace.