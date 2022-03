Robert "Bob" Gene Cheney

CASPER - Robert "Bob" Gene Cheney, 63, died on Monday, March 21, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. Visitation will be held from 1:00-4:00 PM on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Chapel in Casper.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, March 28, 2022 at the Casper Elks Lodge, 108 E. 7th St. in Casper. Private Interment will be at Freeland Cemetery.