Robert Potter

CASPER - Robert Potter passed away at home on June 20, 2021. Robert was born on April 9, 1937 in Fruita, Colorado. In his young years he lived in the mountains of Pitkin, Colorado. He grew up loving the outdoors and raising gardens with his mom and dad. The family spent time in the local mountains picking berries, logging and fishing. The family moved to Colbran where his father was sharecropping on a local ranch then moved to Fruita, Colorado. At Fruita Monument High School, Robert participated in many sports: wrestling, football, basketball and track. Robert became the state wrestling champion during his senior year. Later he served in Germany as a tank crew member.

After serving in the military, he went into construction an explosives assistant. At this time, he met Ila. Ila saw his bright, blue eyes and fell for him immediately. They married soon after. Robert started his lifetime work as an exploration driller.

Robert worked hard to feed and support his family of five moving several times. They finally settled in Casper, Wyoming in 1968. Robert worked all over the Western states as Ila raised the five children at home.

He spent his spare time camping and fishing with his children and watching his son, Lance, wrestle. When he retired, he spent numerous hours in his garden and yard. He provided his children, friends, neighbors and the nurses at the clinics with vegetables and his famous corn. Robert enjoyed attending and watching his grandchildren's sporting events.

He is survived by his brother, Bert (Joann) of Montrose, CO; his four children, Marcia (Grayson) of Fort Morgan, CO, Bruce (Debbie) of Casper, WY, Sheryl (Dale) of Bar Nunn, WY, and Shelley of Caldwell, ID; loved by fourteen grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ila; his sons, Lance and Robert, Jr.; his parents, Tillie and Frank; and his two siblings, Betty and Reba.

A service will be held on Saturday, June 26th at 11:00 a.m. at the Bar Nunn Baptist Church.