Robert Eugene "Bob" Suedes
Newcomer Funeral Home - Casper
710 E Second
Casper, WY

Robert Eugene "Bob" Suedes

CASPER - Robert Eugene "Bob" Suedes, age 88, of Casper, passed away June 17, 2021 peacefully at home. Bob was born on January 13, 1933 in Mitchell, South Dakota to Robert and Louise Suedes.

Bob served in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps from 1953 to 1957. Bob married Hazel Bernice Blow at Zion Lutheran Church in 1954. After his service he moved to Casper, WY with his wife, Hazel and became a professor of Economics at Casper College for 20+ years. He and Hazel started Meadow Acres Greenhouse and Nursery which became a thriving business for over 30 years.

In Bob's free time he loved to read, visit with his family, watch old westerns, and spend time with Hazel.

Left to cherish his memories is his wife of 66 years, Hazel Suedes; sister, Clarice Grant-Bolger and her children; daughters, Joy Suedes and Jill Shepherd; granddaughter, Katherine Townsend and her husband Derek; and great-grandson, Mason Amen.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Shawn Amen.

The viewing will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Newcomers Funeral Home between 5pm-7pm. There will be a second viewing at Mount Hope Lutheran Church on Friday, June 25, 2021, from 8:30am-9:30am, funeral services will follow at 10am at Mount Hope Lutheran Church. Reception will follow directly after the services from 11am-1pm. The Interment will then be held at Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery immediately following.

Memorial Contributions in Bob's name may be made to Mount Hope Lutheran School, 2300 Hickory Street, 82604.

To leave a special message for Bob's family, please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Jun. 20, 2021.
Newcomer Funeral Home - Casper
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Wow.....I was just reviewing the paper and noticed....Hazel he will be greatly missed....Our families spent many many hours together with great memories....Bob lived a full life.....
Richard Parker
July 8, 2021
Hazel, Joy and Jill: I am so sorry for your loss. Bob was such an intelligent, thoughtful, kind, funny AND mischievous character. I loved him as my Econ professor, and looked forward to visiting with him each year at Meadow Acres. I am happy for all the years you had together and so sorry to hear of your loss.
Linda (Robinson) Maglione
June 26, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers for comfort and peace. Hold tight to all the wonderful memories you two shared. Hugs and God bless you and your family!
Stephanie Petumenos
June 25, 2021
Hi Hazel, I was sad to see that your husband has passed. I have to go to Gillette to the horse races this weekend but I will try to stop by Newcomer's. I will never forget the things you taught me in CNA school and what an inspiration you were to "get 'er done". I'm glad you had 66 years with Bob and hope to see you soon. Sincerely, Francy Martin
Francy Martin
Friend
June 24, 2021
My sympathy to Robert's family. He was our neighbor across the street on Spruce when I grew up and I was fortunate to take both of his economics classes when a student at Casper College. I loved his classes and dry humor and his kindness to my parents and family. A life well lived and to be celebrated and the thousands of people he touched will never forget his influence and contributions to our existence.
Chris Humberson
Family
June 23, 2021
Sorry for your loss Hazel Joy and Jill. I have so many fond memories not only of our family get togethers but also working at the house as a teenager .
Nathan shoemaker
Friend
June 23, 2021
We offer condolences to you Hazel and your daughters. Bob was a respected colleague of Paul's at Casper College. We were blessed to know him.
Paul and Gerri Wolz
Work
June 20, 2021
Bob Suedes was a one of a kind economics professor and a kind thoughtful teacher. I took econ from Mr. suedes in 1963 and learned principles that have worn well over the years. Bob was thought of as a having tough high standards but he was such a good teacher that learning was easy. His high principles were a model for many of us Wyoming country boys learning about the world we were about to enter. God bless Mr Suedes for his teaching and modeling.
Bruce Hunter
School
June 20, 2021
