Robert Eugene "Bob" Suedes

CASPER - Robert Eugene "Bob" Suedes, age 88, of Casper, passed away June 17, 2021 peacefully at home. Bob was born on January 13, 1933 in Mitchell, South Dakota to Robert and Louise Suedes.

Bob served in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps from 1953 to 1957. Bob married Hazel Bernice Blow at Zion Lutheran Church in 1954. After his service he moved to Casper, WY with his wife, Hazel and became a professor of Economics at Casper College for 20+ years. He and Hazel started Meadow Acres Greenhouse and Nursery which became a thriving business for over 30 years.

In Bob's free time he loved to read, visit with his family, watch old westerns, and spend time with Hazel.

Left to cherish his memories is his wife of 66 years, Hazel Suedes; sister, Clarice Grant-Bolger and her children; daughters, Joy Suedes and Jill Shepherd; granddaughter, Katherine Townsend and her husband Derek; and great-grandson, Mason Amen.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Shawn Amen.

The viewing will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Newcomers Funeral Home between 5pm-7pm. There will be a second viewing at Mount Hope Lutheran Church on Friday, June 25, 2021, from 8:30am-9:30am, funeral services will follow at 10am at Mount Hope Lutheran Church. Reception will follow directly after the services from 11am-1pm. The Interment will then be held at Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery immediately following.

Memorial Contributions in Bob's name may be made to Mount Hope Lutheran School, 2300 Hickory Street, 82604.

