Hi Hazel, I was sad to see that your husband has passed. I have to go to Gillette to the horse races this weekend but I will try to stop by Newcomer's. I will never forget the things you taught me in CNA school and what an inspiration you were to "get 'er done". I'm glad you had 66 years with Bob and hope to see you soon. Sincerely, Francy Martin

Francy Martin Friend June 24, 2021